February 24, 2023, 18:02 – BLiTZ – News

Political expert Dmitry Rodionov said that the Ukrainian troops are actively using the “meat grinder” tactics. Thus, the militants are trying to exhaust the units of the RF Armed Forces, which are staffed by poorly trained mobilized in order to organize a serious counter-offensive operation in the future.

This information follows from the publication of the agency “Military Affairs”.

new code123

“It is difficult to predict the direction of the counteroffensive. According to one version, it will be the Zaporozhye region, according to another, the Svatovo-Kremennaya region. In any case, it must be taken seriously, ”the political scientist said.

In addition, Rodionov expressed the opinion that the Kiev regime is training the best military for a further offensive. These nationalists are currently being trained in the dungeons of the training grounds of the West. In addition, he expressed confidence that Kyiv has not yet used up the mobilization reserve that the state has.

Recall, the Russian Ministry of Defense on Friday, February 24, during a briefing reported on the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansky and Krasnolimansky directions.

According to the report, more than 60 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and one D-20 howitzer were destroyed in the Kupyansk direction. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.