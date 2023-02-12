Rodriguez defeated Emmett to become Interim UFC Featherweight Champion

Mexican-born fighter Yair Rodriguez defeated American Josh Emmett at UFC 284, held on February 12 in the Australian city of Perth, and became the interim featherweight champion.

The fight ended in the second round with the victory of Rodriguez by choke, the publication adds. “Sport Express”.

The Mexican was able to hold a triangle reception, which brought him victory.

For the 30-year-old Rodriguez, this was 15 career wins with three losses.

Emmett, who is 37 years old, suffered his third defeat with 18 wins.

The current UFC champion in this division is Australian Alexander Volkanovski, who will fight Russian fighter Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title in the same tournament.

The day before, February 10, Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez spoke about his expectations from the fight with Alex Volkanovski. In particular, he noted the good preparation of the Australian. However, according to Mendes, this will not be enough to defeat the Russian, because he is not developed in all aspects, like Islam.

