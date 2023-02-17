Rodriguez defeated Navruzov by technical knockout at the REN TV tournament

Fernando Rodriguez won by technical knockout in a duel with Gadzhi “Avtomat” Navruzov as part of the REN TV Fight Club super series. Broadcast on the night of February 18 is REN TV channel.

Rodriguez knocked out Navruzov already in the 15th second of the fight.

Navruzov missed a powerful blow, after which he unsuccessfully fell on his left arm, and it arched behind his back, apparently, he broke it. “Automatic” could not continue the fight, so Rodriguez won by technical knockout.

Earlier that day, the participants of the REN TV Fight Club super series tournament went through the traditional weigh-in procedure. The event was the last stage before the start of the competition.

Gadzhi “Automatic” Navruzov also said that after the fight with Fernando Rodriguez, he wants to fight with the fighter Vladimir Mineev.

On February 15, the participants of the REN TV Fight Club held an open training session. All the fighters ended up in the same hall and chose not to show all their skills.

Prior to that, on February 13, Navruzov said that he wanted to defeat Rodriguez faster than Vladimir Mineev did, who won the third round on November 18, knocking out the Brazilian.

The opening of the 2023 season of the REN TV Fight Club took place on February 17 in Minsk. Four fights will be held this evening, which will be fought according to the rules of kickboxing.

One of the most anticipated events of the evening will be the fight between Piotr Romankevich and Saulo Cavalari. Gadzhi “Automatic” Navruzov and Fernando Rodriguez will also fight in the ring. In addition, REN TV viewers will see pop-MMA star Artem Tarasov on the screens, who will enter the ring against David Khachatryan, the kickboxing champion of Armenia. The fourth fight will be the fight between Islam Murtazaev and Sergey Ponomarev.

The REN TV channel broadcasts the tournament live. Undercard broadcasts will be available in public REN TV “VK Video”.