Rodriguez promised to “put an end” in the form of a knockout in a fight with Navruzov

Before the upcoming fight with the Russian Gadzhi Navruzov, the Brazilian fighter Fernando Rodriguez promised to “put an end” to the fight by knocking out the opponent. Izvestia correspondent Oleg Baryshev talked to the athletes on Tuesday, February 14.

According to him, Navruzov “will have to eat a pound of salt” in battle.

“This time I will not let the judges decide, I will knock him out to put an end to this confrontation,” said the Brazilian.

Other participants of the upcoming evening of the REN TV Fight Club shared their expectations from the upcoming fights.

So, the Belarusian Piotr Romankevich, who fights in the main fight of the evening with the Brazilian Saulo Cavalari, noted that it is a big responsibility for him to fight in the Fight Club.

“This is a big responsibility for me. Moreover, now I will perform in my homeland,” the athlete said, while calling Cavalari “a really serious opponent.”

In turn, the Brazilian also noted that Romankevich is a worthy opponent.

“Yes, a very strong opponent. You are a good fighter, Peter, a good kickboxer. I think that the victory will still remain with me. Well, let’s see who wins in the ring,” Cavalari said.

On the eve of Navruzov, he said that he wants to defeat Rodriguez faster than Vladimir Mineev did, who won the third round on November 18, 2022, knocking out the Brazilian.

According to the fighter, he would like to box with Mineev.

Earlier in the day, upon arrival from Thailand, Navruzov was greeted with a cake with a picture of his opponent in the ring, Rodriguez. The athlete ate the cake, starting with the head.

The opening of the 2023 season of the REN TV Fight Club will take place on February 17 in Minsk. Four fights will be held this evening, which will be fought according to the rules of kickboxing.

One of the most anticipated events of the evening will be the fight between Piotr Romankevich and Saulo Cavalari.

The REN TV channel will broadcast the tournament live, which will begin on February 17 at 23:00 Moscow time. Undercard broadcasts will be available in public REN TV “VK Video”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

