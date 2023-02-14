The number of the grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Zaporozhye direction increased by 5 thousand people in a week. This was announced on Tuesday, February 14, by the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

“Now, literally in a week, the number of fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has increased by almost 5 thousand, this is a lot,” Rogov said on air. “Radio of Russia”.

At the same time, according to Rogov, the line of contact between the parties in the Zaporozhye direction remains more or less static.

Earlier, on February 11, Rogov estimated the strength of the Ukrainian military group in the Zaporozhye direction at 20,000 people. Then he also pointed out that the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Zaporozhye are also increasing the number of military equipment and ammunition.

At the same time, the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” said that Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups under the guise of Russian military were trying to penetrate the territory of the Zaporozhye region. According to him, such attempts are stopped.

Prior to this, at the end of January, Rogov stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from the first line of defense in the Zaporozhye region. He noted that the Russian army thwarted Ukraine’s plans for an offensive in the Zaporozhye direction.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, against the inhabitants of which Ukraine has been fighting since 2014. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

