February 23, 2023, 09:11 – BLiTZ – News

According to a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov, the Kyiv authorities are preparing for an attack on the Zaporozhye region of Russia and are concentrating troops in the Dnepropetrovsk region. About it writes RIA Novosti.

Rogov clarified that the attack is being prepared for the spring, and if Russia does not strike preemptively, then the Ukrainian militants will try to poke their noses. The politician noted that Kyiv seeks to prove to the United States the combat capability of its army and get more funding from Western countries.

Earlier, Rogov reported that the United States was “forcing” the Kyiv authorities to attack in the southern direction in the Zaporozhye region.

In September 2022, a referendum was held, following which the Zaporozhye region became a subject of the Russian Federation, but Kyiv did not recognize its results and continues to shell the territory. Today, more than 70% of the Zaporozhye region is under Russian control, while the regional center of Zaporozhye remains under the control of Ukrainian troops.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.