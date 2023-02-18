February 18, 2023, 08:36 – BLiTZ – News

Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the “We are with Russia” movement and a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, said that Ukrainian troops, which control part of the Zaporozhye region, have increased the number of robberies of the local population. About it writes RIA Novosti.

Rogov noted that the Ukrainian invaders, posing as “defenders”, brutally rob local areas, realizing that they would soon have to flee.

“The local population of the occupied part of our region understands that if you can see the ‘invader’ on the street, then you urgently need to hide,” Rogov said.

The politician said that the Ukrainian army suffers from corruption schemes, and ordinary soldiers receive little from the expected supply.

Zaporizhia region became a subject of the Russian Federation after a referendum was held in September 2022, the results of which Kyiv does not recognize. Today, more than 70% of the Zaporizhia region is under Russian control, but the regional center – the city of Zaporozhye – is still under the control of Ukrainian troops.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

