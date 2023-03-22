March 22 - BLiTZ. The United Kingdom announced its readiness to transfer shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine. Former head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin explained how dangerous such ammunition is, which NATO is silent about.

He recalled that it was precisely such weapons that the alliance used in Iraq and Yugoslavia.

VO: The representative of the British Ministry of Defense answered about the supply of shells with depleted uranium to the Ukrainian Armed Forces March 22, 2023 at 10:19

“NATO imposed the most severe military censorship on the dissemination of information about the consequences of shells on the lives of people who survived such shelling,” Rogozin stressed.

The main problem is the toxicity of uranium, which is more dangerous for humans than radioactive exposure. Uranium oxide pollutes the area. If it enters the lungs of a person, there is a risk of developing oncology.