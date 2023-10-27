Rohingya terrorist group ARSA leader reveals information about torture cells

An exposé on the activities of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), a Myanmar-based terrorist group, has revealed the existence of six torture cells within the Rohingya camps in Bangladesh. Controlled by the organization’s top leader, Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi, these secret cells have been implicated in widespread atrocities and criminal activities.

The recent arrest of Md Osman Prakash Salman Murobbi, 50, the head of ARSA’s Ulama Body and Torture Cell, unveiled crucial information about the operations of these cells. Following the arrest, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has intensified efforts to locate and dismantle these torture facilities.

During a raid in Ward No. 6 of Rajapalang Union, Ukhiya, RAB uncovered one of the covert torture cells nestled in the hills adjacent to Madhurchara Jame Mosque. The operation resulted in the apprehension of two ARSA commanders, Md Osman Prakash Salman Murobbi and Md Yunus, 24, both directly associated with the torture cell.

Investigations led by Khandaker Al Moin, Director of RAB Legal and Media Wing, divulged that Md Osman entered Bangladesh unlawfully in 2017, eventually settling in Block-D of Refugee Camp-13 in Thaingkhali, Ukhiya. His association with ARSA began in 2018 after encounters with prominent members and commanders of the organization’s Ulama Council.

Allegations against Md Osman include his involvement in a series of criminal activities, including the murder of a DGFI official during an anti-drug operation and several other killings within the vicinity of the Rohingya camp. As the leader of the Ulama body, Md Osman actively recruited new members, orchestrated assassinations, and participated in various terrorist operations, instilling fear among the Rohingya community residing in the camps.

Under the leadership of Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi, ARSA established multiple torture cells inside and around the Rohingya camps. Initially led by Abu Anas, the organization’s second-in-command, the first torture cell was later overseen by Moulvi Akij. Following Moulvi Akij’s departure for Myanmar earlier this year, Md Osman assumed dual leadership roles within the Ulama body and the torture cell.