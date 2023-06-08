Rohit and Virat’s wife reached to watch WTC Final, is Anushka-Ritika’s fight over?

WTC Final 2023: The final match of the ICC World Test Championship is being played between India and Australia. The dominance of the Australian team was seen on the first day of this ongoing match at The Oval. Australia scored 327 runs for 3 wickets till the end of the first day’s play. There itself Virat Kohli wife of Anushka Sharma and Rohit Sharma Wives of Indian players including Ritika Sajdeh’s wife reached the stadium to watch the match. Pictures of Ritika and Anushka together are becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Anushka Ritika appeared together

The wives of the players of the Indian team have often been seen in the stadium to watch the matches. In most of the IPL matches, Anushka Sharma came to support RCB while Ritika Sajdeh came to support Mumbai Indians. Now both of them appeared together during the World Test Championship final. Let us tell you that it has happened very few times when Anushka and Ritika have been seen in the same picture. Rumors of a tussle between the two are rife, but while watching the final match, both looked very close. After which this picture spread like fire on social media. Fans are constantly giving their reaction on this.

The cold war between Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh is on a different level. The tension is mounting. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli getting nervous seeing them sitting side by side.#WTCFinal #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/zNSwRfpSq8

Pratham (@JainnSaab) June 7, 2023



Friendship between the two?

Let us tell you that the news of rift between Anushka and Ritika is very old. Actually, from the year 2019, Rohit had unfollowed Virat Kohli and Anushka on Instagram. After this, such rumors started surfacing that everything is not going well between the two. During that time Indian coach Ravi Shastri was asked a question from the press conference on this matter, which he ignored. Not only this, both are present in the stadium, but both are often seen sitting separately.

Australia’s position strong, India need wickets

Australia’s position has looked strong in the first day’s play. Australia has scored 327 runs on the first day at the loss of 3 wickets. For Australia, Travis Head has scored a brilliant century, he is still unbeaten on 145 runs. At the same time, veteran batsman Steve Smith is supporting him. By the end of the first day’s play, Smith has also scored 95 runs. Now India will have to all out Australia as soon as possible to return to the match on the second day. Please tell that Indian captain Rohit Sharma had decided to bowl first after winning the toss.