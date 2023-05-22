Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians celebrated RCB’s defeat like this, video viral on social media

IPL 2023 Even after registering a resounding victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match of the double header on Sunday, Mumbai Indians were holding their breath. This was because Royal Challengers Bangalore’s victory could dent Mumbai’s hopes. The second match of the double header was between RCB and Gujarat Titans. Gujarat helped Mumbai reach the playoffs by defeating RCB. Captain after RCB’s defeat Rohit Sharma Including all the MI players drowned in the celebration.

Virat Kohli’s century wasted

Despite Virat Kohli’s century, RCB had to face a crushing defeat as Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten century for Gujarat. With the defeat of RCB, celebrations started in the MI camp. All the players started dancing and started congratulating each other. A video of this was shared by Mumbai Indians on their Instagram. This video is being liked and shared a lot.

Mumbai registered a spectacular win

In the first match on Sunday, Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets to keep themselves fourth in the points table, but RCB would have overtaken them if they had defeated Gujarat Titans in the second match. Initially it seemed that the rain in Bengaluru could spoil RCB’s chances. But the match was full over and Virat Kohli scored back to back centuries.

First qualifier between Chennai and Gujarat

Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have made it to the playoffs. The first qualifier will be played between CSK and Gujarat Titans at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai from 7:30 pm on Tuesday. The winning team of this match will reach the final of IPL 2023, while the runner-up team will get another chance in Qualifier 2. The Eliminator will be played between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants on 24th May.