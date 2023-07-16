Rohit Sharma called ‘Anarkali’, then wife Ritika gave a class in front of everyone

The Indian team defeated the West Indies (IND vs WI) by a huge margin of an innings and 141 runs in the first Test of the two-match Test series. After this victory, Team India is now 1-0 ahead in the Test series. Now the next match of the Indian team will be played in Trinidad and Tobago. Before the second match, Team India was seen having a lot of fun in Dominica. In the midst of this fun, Team India captain Rohit Sharma shared a photo with a funny caption on social media. His wife Ritika put his class on this photo of Rohit.

Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika took a class

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently shared a photo from his official Instagram account. In this photo, he is seen talking on the phone. Rohit wrote a funny caption in the photo of this conversation. Rohit wrote with the caption of his photo that ‘Anarkali had a phone call, eating ice cream is very important. The caption written by Rohit is a dialogue from the film Baazigar. Johnny Lever is seen speaking these dialogues in this film. The photo shared by Rohit on Instagram. In this, he is seen in white clothes. At the same time, he is also wearing a blue cap. Rohit is looking very cool in this photo.

On the funny caption on Rohit’s photo, his wife Ritika enjoyed a lot and started his class. Commenting on Rohit’s post, Ritika wrote that ‘But you were talking to me at this time and asking whether the coffee machine is working properly or not. The funny jugalbandi of Rohit and Ritika was also liked by the fans. Many fans said that you are Rohit Bhai’s Anarkali. Let us tell you that this photo of Rohit Sharma is now becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Rohit had played a brilliant century innings

Team India’s captain Rohit Sharma’s bat spoke fiercely against the West Indies. He scored a brilliant century in Dominica in the first match of the Test series. Rohit had played a century innings of 103 runs against the West Indies. None of the West Indies bowlers looked effective in front of Rohit. Hitman had taken the news of Caribbean bowlers fiercely. He faced 221 balls in his innings. During this, 10 fours and 2 sixes came out of his bat.

Rohit-Jaiswal pair created history

The pair of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal created history in the first test. Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal shared a 229-run partnership in the first Test. This is the biggest opening pair made by India against West Indies. Earlier, Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Bangar shared a partnership of 202 runs in the year 2002. Rohit and Jaiswal’s partnership left Sehwag and Bangar behind.

Jaiswal created history with the bat

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his Test debut for India with the bat against the West Indies, created history. He scored a century for India in his debut. He became the 17th player of India to do so. At the same time, as an opener, Jaiswal became the third Indian batsman to score a century on debut. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have done this feat before Jaiswal. Jaiswal became the fourth Mumbai player to score a century on Test debut for India. Apart from this, Jaiswal became the man of the match in his debut test itself. Jaiswal became the 8th Indian player to win the Man of the Match award on debut.

Let us tell you that Rohit Sharma and Co. will try to win big in the second match to be held in Trinidad and Tobago. If the team defeats the West Indies in the second match, then the Indian team will make a clean sweep. Significantly, Team India has not lost a single Test match since 2002 on the soil of West Indies. In such a situation, the Indian team would like to maintain this record as well.

