Rohit Sharma completes 16 years in international cricket, played first match under Rahul Dravid’s captaincy

captain of team india Rohit Sharma completed 16 years as an international cricketer on Friday, which was started by the Mumbai stalwart at the age of 20. Rohit took over as the current head coach on 23 June 2007. Rahul Dravid Made his ODI debut in Ireland under the captaincy of which India won easily. This thirty-six year old player has played 441 international matches.

Rohit has played 441 international matches so far

Rohit Sharma has scored 43 centuries and 17,115 runs in 441 international matches. At this time, he is in the most important phase of his shining career in which he would like to end the 10-year drought of the ICC trophy. When Dravid took over as coach, Rohit had told the media, ‘It was in 2007 when I was selected, for the first time I got a chance to interact with him (Dravid) at a camp in Bangalore.’

Played first match at the age of 20

Rohit had said, ‘It was a very short conversation but I was very nervous and I was not used to talking so much to people of my age. I was quietly doing my job and progressing in my game. In Ireland they came and told me that you are playing this match and of course I was very happy. Then I felt like a dream to be a part of the dressing room.

Dravid praised Rohit fiercely

Dravid had said in the same press conference, ‘Time passes so quickly. I knew about Rohit before the Ireland series, when we were playing a Challenger in Madras (Chennai). We all knew that Rohit would be a special player. He had said that we could see that he was rich in talent and I never thought that I would be working with him after so many years. Dravid had said, “But the way he has progressed in the last 14 years, he has achieved a great feat as an Indian player and captain of Mumbai Indians.”