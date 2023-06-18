Rohit Sharma shared a wonderful picture on Father’s Day, celebrating holidays with wife and daughter Samaira after WTC final

captain of team india Rohit Sharma These days he is enjoying the holidays with his family. After the WTC final, the players of Team India have been given a long break. In the final, India had to face a crushing defeat at the hands of Australia. The whole world is celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday. Rohit Sharma also presented his daughter on this occasion. Samaira Sharma Shared a lovely picture with on social media.

Rohit Sharma shared the picture of his vacation with his daughter, it is being liked a lot. Under Rohit’s leadership, India reached the 2023 WTC final, but lost by 209 runs against Australia in the summit clash at The Oval. After this the Indian captain has gone on holiday with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. They shared several pictures from their vacation on their Instagram handle and on June 18, Rohit wrote a special post for his daughter.

Sharing a picture of the father-daughter duo, the 36-year-old wrote, “Happy father, today and every day.” There will be a lot of pressure on Rohit Sharma to perform better at this time. His captaincy is also under threat. Even as the captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL, he could not perform well with the bat. India’s next WTC cycle begins with two Tests against the West Indies.

The Caribbean tour is scheduled to begin on July 13. The WTC 2023-25 ​​cycle will begin with the first two Tests, followed by three ODIs and then five T20 matches. After this, Team India has a very busy schedule. India has to play the 50-over Asia Cup in August-September. Just after this, India will hope for the title this time in the ODI World Cup in October.