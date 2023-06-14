Rohit Sharma went on holiday with wife Ritika and daughter after losing WTC final, photo viral

Rohit Sharma On Vacation:Indian captain after losing the final of World Test Championship 2023 against Australia Rohit Sharma Went for a holiday with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. The Indian captain shared a picture through his Instagram story, in which wife Ritiki and daughter Samaira are seen. In the picture, Ritika and Samaira are standing in a garden and the sea is visible behind them. This photo is now becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Rohit Sharma’s captaincy in danger!

The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma had to face a big defeat by 209 runs in the WTC final against Australia. This was the second time in a row that Team India lost after reaching the final of the World Test Championship. Earlier, India was defeated by 8 wickets against New Zealand. After not giving a chance to the team’s top order Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin in the WTC Final, many people have started questioning the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. At the same time, since this defeat, there is continuous talk of removing Rohit Sharma from the Test captaincy.

Will Rohit Sharma be removed from Test captaincy?

Please tell that Rohit Sharma has been flopping with the bat for a long time. It was indicated in many reports that Rohit Sharma would be removed from the Test captaincy. However, all these things have been rejected by the BCCI. In fact, a senior BCCI official while talking to the news agency ‘PTI’ said, ‘There are baseless rumors about Rohit being removed from the captaincy. However, it is definitely a question whether he will continue to be the captain in the WTC cycle for the next two years or not. Considering that he will be around 38 years old by the end of the third edition of WTC in 2025. At the moment, I believe that Shiv Sundar Das and his teammates will assess Rohit’s batting form after two Tests before taking any decision.

The BCCI official told, ‘After the West Indies tour, we do not have any Test matches till December when the team will tour South Africa. This will give enough time to the selectors to take a decision. Till the fifth selector (new chairman) also joins and then a decision can be taken.