Rohit Sharma’s form returned, joining Virat Kohli’s list by making two big T20 records with a half-century

Mumbai Indians captain struggling with poor form in IPL 2023 Rohit Sharma Made a great comeback. He has also added his name to two T20 records by scoring a half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last league match. Rohit Virat Kohli Has become the second batsman to complete 5000 runs in IPL and 11000 runs in T20. Rohit played an inning of 56 runs on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma looked in better rhythm

In the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede, experienced batsman Rohit Sharma did not appear in good rhythm in the beginning. Ishaan Kishan showed speed but could not stay at the crease for long. Later Cameron Green of Australia handled the innings and along with Rohit, the team’s score reached 81 runs at the end of 8 overs. During this, Rohit Sharma was playing after scoring 22 runs.

Rohit scored more than 5000 runs for a team

Rohit finally started showing his batting prowess. He hit three consecutive fours and sixes in Umran Malik’s over. Rohit did not look back again and completed his half-century in 31 balls. Rohit has become the batsman to score more than 5000 runs for any one team in IPL. Virat Kohli has done this feat for RCB. Virat has scored more than 7000 runs.

Mumbai still in playoff race

Rohit has done another feat. Rohit has become the batsman to score more than 11000 runs in T20 format of cricket. Virat Kohli has already done this feat. Rohit Sharma’s return to form is big news for Team India. The team management would definitely want to see Rohit Sharma’s form before the World Test Championship final next month. Mumbai has kept the playoff hopes alive by winning the last match by eight wickets. But Mumbai’s hopes rest on the defeat of RCB.