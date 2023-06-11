Rohit Shetty wore such expensive shoes on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the price will blow your mind

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: The shooting of the most popular show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has started in Cape Town. Many updates are coming continuously regarding the show. Host Rohit Shetty is also sharing videos and pictures. Recently it was heard that the makers have approached Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi for the show. Meanwhile, a video of Rohit is going viral on social media, in which he is seen wearing very expensive shoes.

Rohit Shetty’s Expensive Shoes

Actually, Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will soon be telecast on TV. Meanwhile, Viral Bhayani has posted a video of Rohit, taken from the set of the show. In this, the filmmaker is seen wearing white and red shoes. According to this post, the shoes are from Dolce & Gabbana and cost Rs 60,000. By the way, expensive things are common for celebs.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsHina Khan-Divyanka Tripathi’s entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

According to a report in The Times of India, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 have approached Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan to fly to Cape Town to join the contestants who are currently performing stunts. However, nothing official has been done yet. According to the reports, Divyanka and Hina got the call just a few days ago and they haven’t signed yet. If this happens, then the fans are going to enjoy a lot. Let us tell you that Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to start in the middle of 13th July. Shiv Thackeray, Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Arjit Taneja, Anjali Anand, Nyara M Banerjee and Soundas Moufkir are participating as contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: This actress got a golden chance, got a chance to re-enter after being eliminated!