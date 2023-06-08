Rohtas: Death of a child trapped in the pillar of the bridge, was pulled out after a rescue operation that lasted for about 21 hours.

Rohtas. In Rohtas district, a 12-year-old child trapped between the pillars of a bridge on Son river has been rescued safely. This success has been achieved after the rescue operation which lasted for about 21 hours. NDRF and the local administration were busy since yesterday to get the child out safely. At around five o’clock on Thursday evening, the rescue team finally got success.

went to catch the baby pigeon

In relation to the incident, it is said that 12-year-old Ranjan Kumar of Shatrughan Prasad alias Bhola Sah, resident of Ward-8 of Khiriyan village, is the middle one among three brothers, who is also mentally weak. He was missing for two days. The relatives did a lot of research, but nothing could be found anywhere. Meanwhile, the relatives got information from someone that their son was trapped in the bridge of Son river. When the relatives reached there, they came to know that 12-year-old Ranjan Kumar had gone in between the pillars of the bridge to catch the baby pigeon. The child was trapped there. After this, this news spread towards the fire in the whole area. The child has been safely taken out by the team of NDRF and SDRF. The child’s medical will be done now.

It came out after 30 hours between the pillars

12-year-old Ranjan was playing near the Son river on Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, Ranjan’s eyes fell on a pigeon. To catch him, Ranjan went to the pillar of the bridge, which was just adjacent to the wall. There was very little space between the bridge and the wall. The child entered to catch the pigeon from it, but the child could not cross the pillar and got stuck in the middle. The child started crying because of fear. Meanwhile, a woman passing by saw the child trapped, so she informed the villagers. Then its information reached the police administration. Police arrived on information and the rescue team was called to rescue the child.