Roman Shishkin ended his football career

The famous Russian footballer Roman Shishkin ended his career as a professional player. The 35-year-old defender himself told Izvestia about this. The last place of his career was the club of the second league “Znamya” from Noginsk. Shishkin played for him back in 2022.

“I am now taking a break from football, and you are the first person to whom I say this officially: I ended my playing career,” Shishkin said.

At the same time, he did not rule out that he could resume performing at a professional level in the future.

“Perhaps the day will come when I will resume it. Life is such that today it is so, tomorrow it is so. While I stand for [любительскую] the Our Guys team in the Medialiga,” he said.

A native of Voronezh, Roman Shishkin was one of the main Russian RPL stars of the late 2000s and early 2010s. At the age of 14, he moved from the school of his native Fakel to the school of the Moscow Spartak, for the main team of which he made his debut in 2004. He played for the red-and-whites until the summer of 2010 with a break in 2009, when he went on loan to Samara’s Wings of the Soviets.

As part of the red and white team, he twice became the silver medalist of the Russian Championship (2006, 2007). In March 2007, at the age of 20, he made his debut for the Russian national team in a qualifying match for the 2008 European Championship against Estonia.

In the summer of 2010, he moved to Lokomotiv Moscow. He played for him until 2017, winning the bronze of the 2014 Russian Championship and the 2015 Russian Cup. In 2017-2019, he played for Krasnodar, spent the first half of 2019 with Wings of the Soviets.

Then for a year he played in the first league for the Moscow Torpedo and Spartak-2, and in 2020-2022 he played for the Noginsk Znamya, whose coach-analyst he is now.

In the Russian national team in 2007-2017 he played 16 matches.