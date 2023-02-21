Romanian authorities suspended the activities of the Russian Center for Culture and Science

In Bucharest, the activities of the Russian Center for Culture and Science have been suspended. This was announced on February 21 by the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In this regard, the Russian Ambassador to Romania, Valery Kuzmin, was summoned to the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry.

“The Russian ambassador was reminded of the repeated situations when the Center deliberately engaged in actions to distort reality and historical truth at the level of Romanian public opinion,” the statement said. department.

The suspension of the Center’s activities should end no later than August 20, 2023, the Foreign Ministry noted. By this time, the administrative procedures related to this measure should be completed.

The Russian Center for Culture and Science was opened on May 15, 2015 in accordance with an agreement between the governments of the Russian Federation and Romania.

Earlier, on January 20, the DPA agency reported that the Berlin prosecutor’s office had allegedly initiated an investigation in connection with the activities of the Russian House in the German capital. The Center for Russian Science and Culture was allegedly being checked for violations of the law on foreign trade and payments. Volker Beck, a former member of the Bundestag from the Green Party, allegedly filed a complaint against the activities of the Russian House.

On December 20, 2022, Izvestia learned that Russians living abroad had filed about 11,000 complaints of harassment abroad in 2022. Most signals about Russophobia come from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, the USA, Germany, and also from Ukraine.