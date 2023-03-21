Romanian Foreign Minister Aurescu said that the Moldovan language was created artificially by the USSR

March 21 - BLiTZ. The head of the Romanian Foreign Ministry, Bogdan Aurescu, spoke about the origin of the Moldovan language. His words convey <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/">RIA News</a>.

Earlier, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova stated that the renaming of the Moldovan language into Romanian contributes to the restoration of scientific truth.

According to Aurescu, in fact, “the Moldovan language does not exist.” It was created artificially by the Soviet Union, the minister assures.

The diplomat also noted that the decision of the Moldovan authorities to rename the language is truly historic. Romania supports this step, as it restores the truth and testifies to the maturity of the Moldovan society, the Foreign Minister said.

Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Zakharova stated that the Moldovan language is a symbol of self-identification of the citizens of Moldova