Romanian MP Accidentally Joins Online Working Meeting Right From the Shower

Romanian deputy of the Social Democratic Party PSD Albert Karajan accidentally went to an online meeting with colleagues straight from the shower. The official did not immediately understand what had happened and for some time stared unintelligibly at the screen. At the same time, participants in the extraordinary meeting of the local council of the 1st District of Bucharest and Internet users were watching him.

This went on for 40 seconds, after which Karayan guessed to turn off the camera. Because of this incident, the deputy had to resign.