Romankevich defeated Cavalari at the REN TV Fight Club tournament

Belarusian fighter Roman Romankevich defeated Saulo Cavalari in a fight as part of the REN TV Fight Club super series. Broadcast on Friday, February 17, hosted by REN TV channel.

Romankevich knocked out the Brazilian in the second round with a knee to the head.

The day before, the participants of the REN TV Fight Club super series tournament went through the traditional weigh-in procedure. The event was the last stage before the start of the competition.

At the same time, Izvestia correspondent Oleg Baryshev spoke with Romankevich’s relatives. They said that they would be watching his duel with Saulo Cavalari live.

On February 15, Romankevich said that a bloody battle awaited him and Cavalari. He noted that his opponent is trying not to show excitement before the fight. The fighter added that he would certainly be happy if he managed to defeat the Brazilian ahead of schedule, but a victory on points would also suit him.

In turn, Cavalari said that he likes the taste of blood.

Romankevich also spoke about his plan for the fight against the Brazilian Saulo Cavalari. According to him, the first blow will decide everything.

On February 14, Brazilian Saulo Cavalari promised to defeat Romankevich in a duel.

President of the Russian Kickboxing Federation Batu Khasikov said on February 13 that Minsk was waiting for a spectacular fight between Belarusian fighter Piotr Romankevich and Brazilian kickboxer Saulo Cavalari.

On the same day, during a press conference at the Izvestia Information Center, Cavalari said that his fight with Romankevich would not be easy.

In turn, Romankevich noted that with this fight he wants to wipe the nose of all the critics who tried to write him off after two defeats.

The opening of the 2023 season of the REN TV Fight Club will take place on February 17 in Minsk. Four fights will be held this evening, which will be fought according to the rules of kickboxing.

One of the most anticipated events of the evening was the fight between Piotr Romankevich and Saulo Cavalari. Gadzhi “Automatic” Navruzov and Fernando Rodriguez will also fight in the ring. In addition, REN TV viewers will see pop-MMA star Artem Tarasov on the screens, who will enter the ring against David Khachatryan, the kickboxing champion of Armenia. The fourth fight will be the fight between Islam Murtazaev and Sergey Ponomarev.

The REN TV channel will broadcast the tournament live, which will begin on February 17 at 23:00 Moscow time. Undercard broadcasts will be available in public REN TV “VK Video”.