Romankevich shared his emotions after the victory over Cavalari

On February 18, Belarusian fighter Roman Romankevich shared his emotions after defeating Saulo Cavalari in the REN TV Fight Club super series, which took place in Minsk.

According to him, it was exciting to perform on his native land, but she drove him forward.

“The first round saw what he could do. I knew I would breathe it out first. I thought he was more powerful. But he was not ready for me. Because he fought with many opponents, but they would not have stood a round with me in kickboxing, ”said the athlete.

Romankevich said that he expected to have a full fight in order to show “good kickboxing, a good cut”, but the audience also appreciated the knockout.

According to the fighter, he did not expect his father to come to the fight. Romankevich said that he even waved to him during the entrance to the ring.

Romankevich dedicated his victory to his family and relatives.

The day before, Romankevich in the second round struck the Brazilian with a knee to the head, after which he sank to the canvas. Doctors tried for a long time to bring him to his senses with ammonia. However, this did not help, and Romankevich won by knockout.

In addition to the fight between Petr Romankevich and Saulo Cavalari, Gadzhi “Automatic” Navruzov and Fernando Rodriguez met in the ring. Navruzov missed a powerful blow, after which he unsuccessfully fell on his left arm, and it arched behind his back, apparently, he broke it. “Automatic” could not continue the fight, so Rodriguez won by technical knockout.

In addition, REN TV viewers saw pop-MMA star Artem Tarasov on the screens, who entered the ring against David Khachatryan, the Armenian kickboxing champion. Khachatryan became the winner by unanimous decision.

The fourth fight was the fight between Islam Murtazaev and Sergey Ponomarev. Murtazaev won by unanimous decision. The fighter dominated throughout the fight. Meanwhile, the knockout did not take place. Ponomarev successfully hit his opponent several times during the fight, but he did not manage to break him.