Romankevich shared plans for future fights after defeating Cavalari

Belarusian fighter Roman Romankevich on February 18, after defeating Saulo Cavalari in a duel as part of the REN TV Fight Club super series, spoke about his plans for the future.

Romankevich said that Khadis Ibragimov wants to take revenge, as his loss in their last meeting was an accident.

“We will repeat for a good check,” the athlete said.

Romankevich also noted that he would like to fight with “big names”.

“In 2023, I am ready to step on the gas. It doesn’t matter who, it doesn’t matter what. Here in this quadrangle I am waiting for anyone, ”the fighter added.

Romankevich also shared his emotions after the victory. According to him, Cavalari was not ready for him. The Belarusian expected to hold a full fight in order to show “good kickboxing, a good cut”, but the audience also appreciated the knockout.

The day before, Romankevich in the second round struck the Brazilian with a knee to the head, after which he sank to the canvas. Doctors tried for a long time to bring him to his senses with ammonia. However, this did not help, and Romankevich won by knockout.

In addition to the fight between Petr Romankevich and Saulo Cavalari, Gadzhi “Automatic” Navruzov and Fernando Rodriguez met in the ring. Navruzov missed a powerful blow, after which he unsuccessfully fell on his left arm, and it arched behind his back, apparently, he broke it. “Automatic” could not continue the fight, so Rodriguez won by technical knockout.

In addition, REN TV viewers saw pop-MMA star Artem Tarasov on the screens, who entered the ring against David Khachatryan, the Armenian kickboxing champion. Khachatryan became the winner by unanimous decision.

The fourth fight was the fight between Islam Murtazaev and Sergey Ponomarev. Murtazaev won by unanimous decision. The fighter dominated throughout the fight. Meanwhile, the knockout did not take place. Ponomarev successfully hit his opponent several times during the fight, but he did not manage to break him.