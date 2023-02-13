Rosaccreditation spoke about the situation with imports in Russia

Almost a year after foreign companies began to leave Russia, the assortment in the country has actually recovered. The head of the Federal Accreditation Service, Nazariy Skrypnik, spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia.

According to him, the number of domestic producers increased by 17-20%. Also, as a business support, a simplified scheme for declaring goods was introduced – in total, it helped enterprises save 1 billion rubles. Rosakkreditatsiya has made a new service for registering such declarations, due to which the time for importing new products has been reduced from 20–30 to six days.

The main trading partners of the Russian Federation were the countries of Southeast Asia and the Persian Gulf. If earlier importers registered certificates for goods mainly from Europe and the USA, now more than 30% of such documents are registered for goods from China.

The domestic consumer market of the country has more than 20 million Muslims. In addition, halal products are in demand among the non-Muslim population. For many Russians, the halal sign is an indicator of high quality. Therefore, the demand for such products is growing strongly.

According to the latest data, the total amount that people around the world have spent on halal products from the Russian Federation is $12.7 billion. In the coming months, the Federal Accreditation Agency plans to develop uniform standards for halal products – special halal hotels may even appear in the country.

