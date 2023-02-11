Rosaviatsia called regular work of Moscow airports in bad weather

Moscow airports operate as usual, despite the bad weather. This was reported on Saturday, February 11, in the press service of the Federal Air Transport Agency.

As noted, there are no cancellations of flights due to weather conditions. Service of ships and passengers is carried out in a planned manner.

“The existing minor flight delays are associated with an increase in the time for de-icing treatment of aircraft and cleaning of airfield infrastructure from snow,” the text of the message published in Telegram channel agencies.

Earlier that day, on February 11, a “yellow” level of weather danger was announced in Moscow and the region against the backdrop of snow and sleet. So, until the morning of the next day, heavy snow, a blizzard, wind intensification with gusts of up to 17 m / s, snow drifts and sleet on the roads are expected in the region.

Moscow Deputy Mayor Pyotr Biryukov also warned of worsening weather conditions, which, he said, would last until Monday, February 13. The growth of freshly fallen snow can be 8 cm.

