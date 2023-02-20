Rosaviatsia spoke about the regular operation of the airport in Sochi against the backdrop of bad weather

The airport in Sochi continues to operate normally, despite the bad weather in the mountains. This was reported on February 20 in the press service of the Federal Air Transport Agency, the agency reports. TASS.

“Sochi Airport is operating normally at 19:00 Moscow time,” the message says.

The department added that there were no canceled or delayed flights due to the weather.

The regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations warned that rains with sleet and wind gusts up to 25 m/s are expected in the region next night and until noon on February 22.

On February 20, in the mountains of Sochi, an avalanche descended along the mudflow in the area of ​​​​the bobsleigh track. In addition, an increase in water levels was recorded in the rivers of the city. By evening he was back to normal. The Telegram channel of the city administration reported that all services are on high alert. On behalf of the head of Sochi, Alexei Kopaygorodsky, the situation is controlled by the city operational headquarters.

Residents of Sochi and guests of the city were advised to refrain from hiking in the mountains and take the necessary precautions.