Rosgvardeytsy discovered a cache with mines and ammunition in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). Izvestia correspondent Daniil Levin shared footage from the scene on Thursday, February 23.

“This house is seemingly deserted, but it has already become clear that it is empty, arousing special interest among the National Guard. They pulled the equipment here, went inside. And now they are waiting for the team while the guys inspect everything, ”the correspondent said.

Specialists documented the finds: anti-tank mines, RPG shells and a grenade launcher.

Earlier, on February 13, in the Kherson region, police discovered two caches of grenade launchers, explosives and ammunition. In the Kherson region, systematic work continues to seize weapons and ammunition, counteract manifestations of terrorism.

On January 30, an ammunition cache and a flag of Ukraine were discovered by police on the territory of an abandoned farm in Melitopol. As specified, law enforcement officers received operational information about the location of the cache.

On January 27, in one of the settlements of the LPR, a cache of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group with weapons and explosives was discovered. In the cache, they found 10 hand grenades, a grenade launcher, an AKS-74 assault rifle, an F-1 grenade and a VOG-25 grenade.

On January 23, LPR security officers discovered a cache in the liberated territory, which contained five tank shells of 125 mm caliber, two high-explosive fragmentation shells and 225 4S20U dynamic protection elements with a total weight of 306 kg.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. Kherson, Zaporozhye regions, as well as the DPR and LPR became part of the Russian Federation following referendums.