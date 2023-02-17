Roskachestvo told what kind of wine goes with fast food – News

February 17, 2023, 05:49 – BLiTZ – News Olesya Bunyaeva, director of the department for research and promotion of domestic wine products of Roskachestvo, said that, in fact, fast food is a classic gastronomic pair with wine, RIA Novosti writes.

Bunyaeva noted that french fries go well with sparkling wine, since potato slices have a fatty and salty taste that goes well with the high acidity of sparkling wine.

The expert added that sparkling wines, in general, go well with various fatty dishes, because the bubbles “refresh” the receptors and enhance the taste.

“At the same time, for example, light-bodied wine should not be chosen for a burger, as its taste will be lost against the background of the richness of the dish,” Bunyaeva explained.

She recommended in this case to choose a more intense option – Cabernet Sauvignon or Zinfandel.

The expert recalled shawarma and recommended, in this case, giving preference to white wine with fruity notes, as it goes well with chicken, sauce and vegetables, which are already present in the dish.

Pizza, Bunyaeva noted, is best suited for wines with deep aromatics and intense taste. Thus, the fat content and bright taste of the dish will not interfere with the wine accompaniment.

