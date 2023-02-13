“Roskosmos” showed a violation of the skin “Soyuz MS-22”

Roskosmos showed a picture of a violation of the skin of the Soyuz MS-22 space cargo ship, the photo was published on Monday, February 13, on website state corporations.

As stated in the description of the photo, it was taken by the cameras of the manipulator of the American segment of the International Space Station (ISS). The picture shows a hole in the ship’s thermal control system.

According to the head of Roskosmos, Yuri Borisov, the Soyuz MS-22 was depressurized due to external influences, as can be seen from the received images of the ship.

He recalled that emergency situations with the Soyuz MS-22 and the Progress MS-21 spacecraft led to breakdowns in the thermal control systems of both ships, but this does not mean that the causes of the incidents are the same.

As Borisov added, due to the incident, the launch of the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft in unmanned mode to the ISS was postponed until March.

On January 11, Roscosmos reported that the Soyuz MS-22 would undock and land one to two weeks after the Soyuz MS-23 arrived at the ISS. The landing of the ship is planned in a regular area on the territory of Kazakhstan.

The damage to the radiator of the Soyuz MS-22 cooling system became known on December 15. A leak has been reported from the cooling unit. Then the work of astronauts on spacewalks was suspended.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

