Rospotrebnadzor named the main male product

To stay strong and healthy, men need to follow a strict diet. About this on Thursday, February 24, writes 78.ru with reference to the press service of the department of Rospotrebnadzor in St. Petersburg.

As noted in the department, the number of calories consumed should correspond to energy costs.

“You need to eat at least three times a day, but at the same time know the measure – do not overeat and do not eat before bedtime. It is extremely important that the food is as diverse as possible, ”the message says.

Fast food, sweets, smoked meats, yeast dough, whole milk in the diet should be minimized.

At the same time, the department called meat the main “male” product, since the protein contained in it is a building material for the body.

“Meat is better to cook in a whole piece – boil, bake or stew. It is enough to use it three to four times a week, older men – even less often, ”the Rospotrebnadzor noted.

Protein can also be obtained from other foods such as legumes, eggs, nuts, and mushrooms.

