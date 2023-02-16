Rospotrebnadzor tightened control at the border due to the outbreak of the Marburg virus in Guinea

Rospotrebnadzor decided to strengthen sanitary and quarantine control against the background of the outbreak of the Marburg virus in Equatorial Guinea. It is reported on February 16 press office departments.

Rospotrebnadzor has given instructions to strengthen sanitary and quarantine control using the Perimeter automated information system, which is installed at all checkpoints across the state border of the Russian Federation.

It is known that at the moment 9 lethal cases and 16 more episodes with suspected morbidity have been registered. The department recommended taking this information into account when planning foreign trips.

Earlier that day, Professor of the Department of Virology at the Faculty of Biology of Moscow State University, Doctor of Biology Alexei Agranovsky said that the Marburg virus, found in Equatorial Guinea, causes a very dangerous disease. At the same time, the pathogen spreads slowly, and the potential for infecting a large number of people is low.

Earlier, on July 18, 2022, Anna Safonova, director of product policy at LabQuest, told Izvestia how Marburg fever (also known as the “green monkey disease”) manifests itself, and also about how the disease can be dangerous for Russian residents.

Marburg fever is a hemorrhagic fever characterized by acute onset and suddenness. Among the symptoms are high body temperature, fever, muscle pain, headache, pharyngitis, and in the future – developing vomiting, diarrhea, the appearance of papular and macular rash, hemorrhagic diathesis, multiple bleeding. The disease affects the kidneys, liver and pancreas. Damage to the heart muscle and central nervous system is possible, which can be manifested by confusion, irritability and aggression. At a late stage of the disease, inflammation of one or two testicles is possible. The incubation period ranges from two to 21 days.

The mortality rate for Marburg virus infection reaches 88%, but it is quite low if medical care is provided on time and properly, the expert emphasized.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

