Rosprirodnadzor named the most polluted regions of Russia

The regions of Russia experiencing the greatest problems with waste disposal were named by the head of Rosprirodnadzor Svetlana Radionova in an interview with Izvestia.

In this context, she especially singled out the Krasnodar Territory.

“Our constant pain point is the Krasnodar Territory. This is due to many reasons, in particular the tourist flow, which is not taken into account in the territorial scheme. We all pay for garbage at home, but when we come to rest, we do not pay utility bills. And, accordingly, the volume of generated waste is not taken into account in the general territorial scheme,” said Svetlana Radionova.

According to her, the Belorechensky landfill is overcrowded, the landfill near Novorossiysk has exhausted its capacity. At the limit of its capabilities and the training ground in Temryuk.

“There is also a difficult situation with garbage in Kalmykia, Ingushetia, Dagestan, Novosibirsk. In Chukotka, there is not a single facility that meets the requirements that could be called a landfill,” said the head of Rosprirodnadzor.

According to Svetlana Radionova, the situation is aggravated by the negative attitude of the population towards the construction of such facilities.

“People can be understood: no one wants to live next to the landfill. But somewhere they still have to be placed, ”she emphasized.

