Rosprirodnadzor told about the study of the causes of the death of seals in the Caspian Sea

Scientific institutes are studying the problem of the regular death of seals on the coast of the Caspian Sea, the results will be known in about a year or two, Svetlana Radionova, head of Rosprirodnadzor, said in an interview with Izvestia.

In December 2022, more than 2.5 thousand dead seals were found on the coast of the Caspian Sea from the side of Dagestan – the Caspian seal of the Red Book.

Ecologists have previously told Izvestiya that cases are repeated almost every year, and it is in November-December. The true cause of the death of the seals has not been established, but according to some reports, the matter is in underwater methane emissions.

“Scientists continue to analyze the causes of death of the Caspian seals. It is possible that in a year or two, after extensive research, the cause of these cases will become known. Now a lot of scientific institutes, not only in Russia, are studying the problem of the death of seals in the Caspian Sea,” commented Svetlana Radionova.

In response to a question about whether it is planned to introduce a monitoring system that would track seal releases in the Caspian, she said that “the situation is being discussed at the site of the Ministry of Natural Resources.”

A similar monitoring system already exists in Azerbaijan, where similar releases of seals have occurred. It helps to establish the true cause of death of mammals and prevent similar cases in the future.

Read more in an exclusive interview with Izvestia:

<

p class=”MsoNoSpacing”>“Now only 7% of waste is recycled”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

