February 21, 2023, 02:34 – BLiTZ – News

The state corporation for promoting the development, production and export of high-tech industrial products Rostec continues to develop weapons systems capable of hitting a target with 100% accuracy. Data about this appeared at the international exhibition IDEX 2023.

“In the conditions of modern warfare, the range and accuracy of weapons are of paramount importance. We are moving along the path of creating systems with an accuracy of hitting targets approaching 100%, that is, providing guaranteed destruction of targets, ”the representative of the state corporation said in a statement.

TASS reported that the work of Rostec enterprises is aimed at providing the Russian Armed Forces with modern models of weapons, military, and special equipment. In addition, they are working on a technology for converting any Russian technology into an unmanned vehicle.

Recall that by the onset of the summer period, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will attempt to reach the Crimean peninsula, as well as encircle Donetsk. This information was shared by the Ukrainian political technologist Oleksandr Kochetkov.

Kochetkov expressed the opinion that by the summer it would be possible to “go out to the Crimea and encircle Donetsk”, then the Kiev regime, under the auspices of NATO, would give itself the opportunity to “put forward its conditions to the Kremlin.” Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.