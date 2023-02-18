Sergey Chemezov, Director General of the Rostec State Corporation, said that the mass production of the latest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles will be increased. He said this on February 18 on the TV channel “Star Plus”.

“Certainly. He (“Kinzhal.” – Ed.) has been on the stream for a long time. It’s just that initially we didn’t need as much as now, so we are now increasing (production volume. – Ed.), ”Chemezov said.

Earlier, on January 9, columnist Louis Mazzanti wrote that Russia’s Kinzhal hypersonic missiles are “real horror” for the United States. According to her, they can bypass all existing anti-missile and air defense systems (ABM, air defense).

On December 22 last year, military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia about the technical characteristics of the Kinzhal. According to him, it combines the advantages of a high-speed fighter, which in itself is supersonic, and missiles.

The expert added that the speed of the “Dagger” is 10 times the speed of sound. This makes it unattainable for any interception systems that Ukraine currently has, Shurygin concluded.

On the same day, the head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, said that Russian troops, as part of a special military operation, had hit more than 1,300 critical facilities in Ukraine, which seriously reduced the combat potential of Ukrainian troops.

He also noted that the Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles were used for the first time in combat conditions during a special military operation. They showed their high efficiency, being invulnerable to Ukrainian air defense.

Air-based Kinzhal missiles are the latest type of strategic weapons. They can maneuver on the trajectory while performing the mission, and therefore their interception is considered virtually impossible. According to official data, the speed of a flying rocket is capable of reaching Mach 10.