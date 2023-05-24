Route of auto and e-rickshaw will change in Patna! Meeting will be held today, union will boycott the decision

A meeting will be held at the district administration level on Thursday on the proposal to fix routes for autos and e-rickshaws and road safety in Patna. A decision regarding the proposed route is to be taken in this meeting. However, according to the information, the possibility of getting approval for the proposed auto and e-rickshaw route is now less. This meeting will be held from 12 o’clock. Earlier this meeting was to be held from 3 pm.

These officers will be present in the meeting

Top officials of DM, SSP, Traffic SP, DTO office will be present in this meeting regarding the proposed route. In the meeting, under road safety, a decision will be taken regarding road accidents, signage on the road, identifying new black spots and improving them. But due to the pressure of Auto and E-Rickshaw Union, the possibility of getting approval for the proposed Auto, E-Rickshaw routes is now less.

Routes were made to get rid of the jam

In fact, last month, the DTO had made some new routes to get rid of the jam in Patna Junction and surrounding areas. In this, there has been talk of ban on plying of e-rickshaws in commercial areas like Patna Junction, Dak Bungalow Chauraha, Fraser Road. But this decision of the DTO had to face opposition from the union of auto and e-rickshaws.

Union will boycott the administration’s decision

A meeting of the Auto Men’s Union was held on Wednesday regarding the proposed auto and e-rickshaw route. In this, it has been decided to boycott any decision of the District Transport Office or District Administration. After the meeting, the representatives of the union also met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. According to the union, Lalu Prasad, after talking to the Transport Secretary of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s PA, instructed to solve the problem of auto drivers immediately. The President of the Auto Men’s Union, along with the General Secretary, prominent leaders of the union participated in the meeting.

