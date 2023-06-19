Route of these express trains running from Dhanbad till June 27 changed, this is the main reason for diversion

For the development of infrastructure, PreNI and NI works are to be done at Mahroi and Vijaysota stations for Katni-Singrauli doubling project of Jabalpur division. This work is to be done from 19 to 27 June. In such a situation, the operation of trains passing through the railway block will be affected. The route of trains running via Dhanbad has been changed.

Train number 19413 Ahmedabad-Kolkata Express leaving from Ahmedabad will run via diverted route Katni Mudwara-Prayagraj Chhivki-DDU-Garhwa Road. Train number 19414 Kolkata-Ahmedabad Express leaving Kolkata on 24th will run via diverted route Garhwa Road-DDU-Prayagraj Chivki-Katni Mudwara. Madar Jn on 19th and 26th June. Train number 19608 Madar Jn-Kolkata Express leaving from (Ajmer) will run via diverted route Katni Mudwara-Prayagraj Chhivki-DDU-Garhwa Road. Train number 19607 Kolkata-Madar Jn (Ajmer) Express leaving Kolkata on June 22 will run via diverted route Garhwa Road-DDU-Prayagraj Chivki-Katni Mudwara. Train no. to open from Howrah on 19th and 26th June. 13025 Howrah-Bhopal Express will be diverted to run via Garhwa Road-DDU-Prayagraj Chhivki-Katni Mudwara.

6. Train no. to open from Bhopal on June 21. 13026 Bhopal-Howrah Express will run via the diverted route Katni Mudwara-Prayagraj Chhivki-DDU-Garhwa Road.