row over nehru museum renaming petty act says congress political indigestion retorts bjp vwt | BJP-Congress war of words over renaming of Nehru Museum, JP Nadda said

Congress objected to the name change

Let us tell that the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society (NMML) located in the Teen Murti Bhawan complex of Delhi has been changed to ‘Prime Minister’s Museum and Library Society’, on which the Congress has expressed a sharp reaction and lodged an objection. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted that those who have no history, have gone to erase the history of others! The personality of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India and the fearless watchdog of democracy, cannot be diminished by the malicious attempt to change the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library. This only shows the low mentality and dictatorial attitude of BJP-RSS. He claimed that the dwarf thinking of the Modi government cannot reduce the immense contribution of ‘Jawahar of Hind’ towards India.