Royal Enfield Electric: Get ready for Royal Enfield’s electric bike, big update came

Royal Enfield is all set to launch its first electric two-wheeler model. The retro motorcycle manufacturer is currently developing this model. A big update has come from the company regarding this.

Royal Enfield is developing a uniquely different electric motorcycle. Giving this information, the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) B Govindarajan said that for the development of this product, the company has started building a supplier ecosystem around its Chennai plant.

Royal Enfield is a part of Eicher Motors. The company has announced an investment of Rs 1,000 crore in the current financial year including electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and product development. A part of this investment will be spent on launching new products from the company’s existing internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio.

Our EV journey is progressing well,” Govindarajan said in the analyst call. All I can say is that Royal Enfield’s EV journey is now in ‘top gear’. We intend to create a distinctive electric motorcycle with the DNA of Royal Enfield. He said that the company has appointed a capable team for this. The company has started investing in product development, product strategy, product testing etc. (with language input)

