Royal Enfield Hunter 350: 9,523 bikes sold every month, record of selling 2 lakh units within 2 years

motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield Motors on Tuesday said that its Hunter 350 model has crossed the two lakh unit sales mark in less than a year of its launch. Royal Enfield said in a statement that the company had introduced the Hunter 350 model in August 2022. The model touched the one lakh unit sales mark in February 2023 and registered the next one lakh unit sales in just five months.

Hunter 350’s popularity is increasing rapidly

B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “We are proud that in less than a year of launch, Hunter has connected over two lakh riders across the world. Hunter 350’s popularity is increasing rapidly not only in India, but also in international markets.

This bike is available in three variants

Hunter was one of the most awaited motorcycles from Royal Enfield. It is the newest motorcycle based on the J-platform and has been made to attract the younger generation of buyers. The Hunter 350 shares the same underpinnings as the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. It has been introduced in two variants – Retro and Metro. There are three color schemes to choose from, the Retro variant gets factory finish while the Metro variant gets Dapper and Rebel color schemes. Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The retro variant gets basic switchgear

The Hunter 350 gets a single-pod instrument cluster with digital readout. The Retro variant has a smaller and more basic display while the Metro with its bigger display and better looking analogue speedometer shows more information. The Retro variant gets the basic switchgear while the Metro variant gets a new rotary-style switchgear with a USB port for charging mobile devices. Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

Difference between metro and retro variants

Braking is handled by a disc at the front and a drum at the rear in the Retro variant, while the Metro variant gets a disc at the rear. The Retro variant uses spoke wheels shod with slender tube-type tyres, while the Metro variant uses alloys shod with wider tyres. The suspension duties on the Hunter 350 are handled by telescopic forks at the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Powering the Hunter 350 is a 349cc single-cylinder long-stroke engine

Powering the Hunter 350 is a 349cc single-cylinder long-stroke engine. It produces 19.82 bhp and peak torque output of 27 Nm. The on-duty gearbox is a 5-speed unit.

Best quality for the price

The Hunter 350 has been styled like your typical retro roadster, and looks quite cool. It gets a round halogen headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat seat, a small side panel with Hunter 350 branding and a clean tail section with a round tail-lamp. Many will appreciate the Hunter for its effortless style. The model we tested is the higher Metro variant in the dapper Ash color scheme, which we feel is particularly apt for this motorcycle. There is also an entry-level Retro variant on offer, which gets a simpler paint scheme and wire spoke wheels. In terms of quality, we found the paint finish and switchgear on the Hunter to be decent, especially considering the price.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a very compact bike

You will not find the Hunter 350 seats like any other J-platform model, as the pegs are set a bit back and there is little reach to the handlebar. But overall, it can be described as a comfortable riding position with a hint of sportiness. Tall riders will find it quite spacious, but the relatively low 790mm seat also means that it will fit shorter riders comfortably. However, it’s a fairly compact bike by RE standards, and it’s not as comfortable for the rear occupants, as the seat isn’t particularly spacious, and the grab handles are awkwardly positioned.

