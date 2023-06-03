Royal Enfield: Royal Enfield opens CKD assembly plant in Nepal, this is the company’s plan

Royal Enfield Bikes: Two-wheeler maker Royal Enfield has started operations of its assembly unit in Nepal. The company has given this information. The company said that this unit has been established after a partnership with Nepal Keveni Group.

Royal Enfield said in a statement that the ‘Complete Knocked Down’ (CKD) assembly plant has a capacity to produce 20,000 units annually. Here the new Classic 350 and Scram 411 will be manufactured for supply to Nepal.

Royal Enfield Electric: Get ready for Royal Enfield’s electric bike, big update came

CKD is the unit where parts are transported from different places and there they are assembled to make a complete vehicle. The company said that the new unit located in Birgunj is the fifth ‘CKD’ unit of Royal Enfield. Apart from this, the company also has such units in Brazil, Thailand, Colombia and Argentina.

Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said the new CKD facility in Nepal is part of its strategy to expand its presence in promising markets across the world.

Royal Enfield will increase its hold abroad, working on this strategy