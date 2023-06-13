Rozgar Mela: 70000 youth will get government jobs, PM Modi will hand over appointment letters today in the employment fair

Rozgar Mela: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute appointment letters to about 70,000 newly recruited people today. This information was given by his office. PM Modi is also going to address the people on the occasion of the employment fair. Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement, Prime Minister Modi will distribute about 70,000 appointment letters through video conference on June 13 at 10:30 am. According to the statement, the appointment letters will be distributed under the employment fair initiative of the government. For information, let us tell you that today employment fairs are being organized at 43 places across the country. Under this initiative, recruitment is being done in the departments of the Central Government as well as in the State Governments/Union Territories.

There will be new recruitment in many departments



Under this job fair, recruitment is being done prominently in different departments of the central government as well as in states and union territories. If reports are to be believed, these recruitments will be done in the Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Railways, Audit and Accounts Department, Department of Atomic Energy, Home It has been done in many departments including the ministry.

Will candidates be trained through online modules?



Under the employment fair of PM Modi, this appointment is being done in the departments of the Central Government as well as in different departments and organizations in the State Government and Union Territories. For this, newly appointed employees are being selected from different parts of the country. Let us tell you that this employment fair is a big step towards promoting employment in the country. According to the information, these newly appointed government employees will also be given an opportunity to train themselves through an online module Karmayogi Pratham on the iGOT Karmayogi portal. If reports are to be believed, more than 400 e-learning syllabus have been made available on this portal.