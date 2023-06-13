Rozgar Mela: PM Modi handed over appointment letters to 70 thousand youth, targeted the opposition in the employment fair

Rozgar Mela: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed appointment letters to 70,126 newly appointed employees under the sixth job fair. Addressing a program organized on the occasion through video conference, the Prime Minister said that job fairs have become the hallmark of the governments of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said that today job opportunities are being created in private and government sector and the scale in which jobs have been given to the youth is unprecedented. PM Modi further said, the major institutions providing government jobs – Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) have given jobs to more youth than before. The emphasis of these institutions has also been on making the examination process transparent and simple.

New identity of job fair NDA and BJP government

Addressing the public, PM Modi said, these job fairs have become the new identity of the NDA and BJP government. I am happy that the BJP-ruled governments are also continuously organizing such job fairs. This is a very important time for those who are coming in government jobs at this time. You have the target of making India a developed nation in the next 25 years. PM Modi further said, Mudra Yojana has helped crores of youth. Campaigns like Start-up India and Stand-up India have further enhanced the potential of the youth. These youths, who got help from the government, are now themselves giving jobs to many youths.

The whole world is ready to walk with us in our journey of development

Addressing the public, the PM said, today the whole world is ready to walk with us in our journey of development. Never before has there been so much faith in India and faith in our economy. Despite all the difficulties, India is taking its economy to new heights. Big companies of the world are coming to India for production. Today, India is a more stable, more secure and a stronger country than it was a decade ago, he said. Political corruption, disturbances in schemes and misuse of public money… this had become the identity of the old governments, but today the Government of India is being recognized by its decisive decisions. Today the Government of India is being recognized for its economic and progressive social reforms.

Rs 4 lakh crore spent on Jal Jeevan Mission

PM Modi said, 4 lakh crore rupees are being spent on our Jal Jeevan Mission. When this mission started, only 15 out of 100 houses in rural areas used to get tap water, but through this mission, 62 out of 100 houses have started getting piped water. Today, in 130 districts of the country, every house in all the villages gets tap water. He further said, this employment campaign going on in the country is also a proof of transparency and good governance. We have seen how family based political parties in our country have promoted nepotism in every system. Even when it came to government jobs, they used to do nepotism and corruption.

On the one hand, familial, corrupt parties

PM Modi said, on one side there are family-oriented parties, there are parties that do corruption, there are parties that loot the youth of the country… their way is ‘rate card’ while we are working to ‘safe guard’ the future of the youth. Are. Rate cards shatter your dreams whereas, we are engaged in realizing your resolutions. Engaged in safeguarding all the wishes and aspirations of you and your family. He further said, today, in fast moving India, government systems and the way government employees work are also changing rapidly. Today the government is reaching the homes of the citizens of the country by taking its services. Today, understanding the expectations of the people and the needs of the region, our government is continuously working.

Our government is sensitive to the needs of the people

PM Modi said, our government is sensitive to the needs of the people. Technology, digital revolution and various mobile applications have made the delivery of services easy and accessible. Today the Public Grievance System is being strengthened more than ever. Our aim should be to serve the people with utmost sincerity and sensitivity.

India is taking its economy to new heights

The Prime Minister said that the faith in India and the faith in its economy today has never been there before. He said that despite the global recession, the Corona epidemic and the Ukraine-Russia war, India is taking its economy to new heights. He said, today India is a more stable, more secure and a stronger country than it was a decade ago. Political corruption, misappropriation of plans and misuse of public money were the hallmarks of the old governments but today India is known for political stability, decisive decisions and progressive economic and social reforms.

Employment fair organized at 43 places

Employment fairs were organized at 43 places across the country. Along with different departments of the central government, large-scale appointments have also been made in the states and union territories. The new employees have been appointed in various departments including Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Health, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Railways, Audit and Accounts Department and Ministry of Home Affairs. The newly appointed employees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through the Karmayogi Pramukh online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal. There are over 400 e-learning courses available to study anywhere, on any device. (with language input)