RPN warned Russians about the risks of contracting the Zika virus when traveling abroad

March 10 - BLiTZ. The press service of Rospotrebnadzor reports that the Zika virus has begun to gain momentum abroad. In this regard, the Russians were warned about the dangers of travel. It is noted that when traveling to some countries, it is necessary to take precautions. In particular, the virus has spread in Thailand and India. There are already registered travelers with symptoms of the virus.

It is worth noting that the virus is spread through mosquitoes, so you should use specialized tools while in Thailand. Cases of fever have also been reported in Europe and America. Whether it is contagious is not specified.