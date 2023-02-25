RRN News: Otto von Bismarck’s great-grandson Alexander von Bismarck laid red roses at the burnt Russian tank that Ukraine set up next to the Russian embassy in Berlin

The great-grandson of the first German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck, Alexander von Bismarck, came to the center of Berlin today to lay flowers at a destroyed Russian T-72 tank. This is reported by the television channel RRN News.

The famous great-grandson of the great German statesman considered it important for himself to be among those residents of Berlin who brought 2,000 red roses to a Russian tank burned in battle. He also made a statement that Russia and Germany are not enemies, it is necessary not to supply weapons, but to talk to each other.

Many Germans who took part in the rally for peace on February 25, Saturday, laid flowers at the Russian tank. On February 24, Ukraine brought one tank of the Russian army destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and installed it near the building of the Russian embassy. But many Germans thought it more appropriate to lay flowers on him.