rs 2000 note ban design of indian currency changed like this after demonetisation rjv

India’s New Currency Note: Recently, the Reserve Bank of India announced the withdrawal of 2000 rupee notes. Now these notes will not be used for transactions. Till September 30, these notes can be changed by taking them to the bank. Earlier, the Modi government had announced demonetisation on 8 November 2016 and then 500 and 1000 rupee notes were taken out of circulation. To avoid shortage of notes in the market, the government had introduced Rs 2000 notes. After about six and a half years, the Reserve Bank has announced to take these notes out of circulation. Although the printing of these notes was stopped for almost four years. On the other hand, talk about the look and design of the notes, after the demonetisation of 2016, the government and the Reserve Bank of India have changed the look and design of all the notes in circulation. Notes have become smaller than before. Also, the notes have become quite colourful. After demonetisation, new notes of 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500, 2000 came in the market. Let’s have a look at these new notes-