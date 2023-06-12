rs 2000 notes brim temple hundis after rbi order in telangana vwt

Hyderabad : Ever since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of the 2000 rupee note from circulation, there has been a panic among the people. However, the RBI has set September 30, 2023 as the last date for exchanging Rs 2000 notes through banks. But, those people who have a lot of Rs 2000 notes are in a hurry to spend these notes. Alam is that people who have 2000 rupee notes and if they are not able to go to the banks to exchange it, now they have taken the help of the temple to spend it and donate 2000 rupee note to the temple without any cost. Doing it and going on. One such news is coming from Telangana. It is reported that 100, 200, 500 or 10, 20, 50 notes are not coming out of the donation boxes in the temples of Telangana, but there are heaps of 2000 rupee notes.