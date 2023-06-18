Rs 500 notes worth Rs 88,000 crore missing? know what is the truth

After the withdrawal of 2000 rupee notes, daily many news are coming in the social media regarding demonetisation. In which it is being claimed that now Rs 500 note will also be withdrawn by RBI. Another claim is being made in social media that due to the new design 500 rupee notes have disappeared. The statement of RBI has come to the fore regarding this claim. So let’s know its truth.

RBI refutes claim of Rs 500 note going missing

RBI denied the claim of missing Rs 500 note. In a tweet, RBI wrote, it has been informed that in many media reports, the news of Rs 500 notes disappearing from the system is going on. These reports are not correct. Totally wrong. These reports are based on misinterpretation of information collected from Printing Presses under the Right to Information Act, 2005. RBI said in its statement, it may be noted that all bank notes supplied to RBI from the printing presses are properly accounted for. It is also informed that there are robust systems in place for reconciliation of banknotes printed at the presses and supplied to the Reserve Bank of India, which include protocols for monitoring the printing, storage and distribution of banknotes. RBI has advised not to trust any such misleading news. The statement said, in such cases, rely on the information published by RBI from time to time.

what is being claimed

It was reported in the media that RTI activist Manoranjan Roy claimed in a conversation that lakhs of Rs 500 notes of the new design are missing. Whose value he had told more than 88 thousand crore rupees. He had claimed that the country’s three printing presses printed 8810.65 million notes of Rs 500 with the new design, but the Reserve Bank received only 7260 million notes out of these.

